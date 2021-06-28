Reston Hospital investing $20 million to expand its surgery department

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — On Monday, Reston Hospital Center, a part of HCA Virginia Health System, announced plans to invest nearly $20 million to expand and enhance its surgery department.

The investment will include the construction of four new, larger operating rooms and the modernization of existing suites to provide added capacity to Reston’s surgical offering. According to a release, they perform over 10,000 surgeries annually. In total, the surgical facility will undergo a major renovation of over 22,000 square feet.

In a statement, John Deardorff, chief executive officer of the HCA Healthcare Northern Virginia market and Reston Hospital Center, said, “This is an important investment in the growth of Reston Hospital’s advanced surgical program…This infusion of capital will upgrade our surgical capability and capacity to help deliver a world-class surgical experience for our patients and surgical care teams.”

The added capacity is expected to allow Reston Hospital’s care teams to treat more patients needing complex spine care, orthopedic care, and minimally invasive surgery across a range of surgical specialty areas such as bariatric (weight loss), colorectal, general, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, thoracic (lung), and urologic surgery. It will also improve patient outcomes through the adoption of advanced technology.

The project design phase is set to start this summer.