Reston Historic Trust & Museum is collecting pandemic personal stories

The museum is closed until June 10, but its executive director is contributing to the trust's growing collection from home.

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Reston Historic Trust and Museum has been documenting Reston’s short history since 1997. Executive Director Alexandra Campbell says the trust has about 3,000 artifacts. The museum is closed until June 10, but Campbell is contributing to the trust’s growing collection from home.

Although the trust has a board of directors, Campbell is the only paid employee. She says this is the first time she’s worked from home since starting at the trust in 2018. “I now have coworkers,” Campbell said with a laugh. “I have my cats and my husband at home.”

Restonians are sharing their own stories about working from home (with cats, husbands, and otherwise) and navigating through the world’s new normal. They’re sending in photos and videos via social media or over email.

“Even as soon as a year from now we might be able to look back on how we experienced time,” Campbell said. “But certainly future generations will want to know what it was like living in Reston during this time.”

MORE NEWS ON WDVM