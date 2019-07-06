Reston Farmers Market gets named #1 Farmers Market in Northern Virginia

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — After more than two decades, the Reston Farmers Market is finally getting some recognition.

The 22-year old market was voted the Best Farmers Market in all of Northern Virginia by the Virginia Living Magazine. The magazine based its rating on Arts, Culture & Entertainment, Living & Recreation, Shopping, Services, and Food & Drink.

Every week, the Reston Farmers Market has a few thousand customers, and vendors also now accept SNAP for low income customers, something which makes the market managers very proud.

“We had to fight for a number of years to get that in the market. That is something that enables people with low incomes to shop here. Farmers markets are not the least expensive places to shop. It is where you can get quality food, but it’s not the least expensive, so they get subsidies through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and we are very proud to have them here,” said John Lovaas, Reston Farmers Market Manager.

The Reston Farmers Market will be open each Saturday from now until December 7.

