Reston Community Center kicks off Thanksgiving Food Drive

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Reston Community Center kicked off their Thanksgiving food drive Saturday

The Community Center is opening its doors to visitors, and volunteers to gather and distribute canned goods and non-perishable items in order to prepare thanksgiving baskets for northern Virginia residents in need. This food drive is an annual initiative run by the Reston Community Center, and they are able to conitnue this through donations from the public.

