Reston Church holds vigil in support of "Families Belong together" campaign Video

Reston, Va. - On Friday night, residents in Reston came together for an interfaith vigil in support of the national "Families belong together" campaign on Saturday.

The event, held at the United Christian Parish, was created to shine a light of truth and hope. It was hosted by a coalition of Reston churches and synagogues to bring a religious voice to the issue of deportation. Organizers say their main goal is to show that all families should have the same rights and responsibilities.

"We as a community are saying families belong together and we need to reform our immigration policies that are pulling people apart and putting people at risk," said Dr. Reverend Debra Haffner.

On Saturday, thousands are expected to march in Washington, D.C. And across the country demanding the end of family separation in detention.