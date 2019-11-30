Reston celebrates 29th annual holiday parade

"I've been coming here since the year I was born and we come here for our family tradition to start the holidays.'"

RESTON, Va. (WDVM)– Horses, dancers, children, and families came out to the 29th annual Reston holiday parade to celebrate and enjoy the countdown till Christmas.

Sapna Yathiraj, Marketing Director said, “We’re looking forward to celebrating our 30th anniversary next year. Its a great tradition the parade grows every year, and this year I think we had 15,000 people.”

Many local organizations were a part of this parade such as

boy scout troops, girl scout troops, little league teams, non profit organizations, and the South Lake High School marching band.

This is more than a parade to some, one family has been making this parade a tradition of theirs for 9 years now.

10-year-old Maddy Dolin said, “I’ve been coming here since the year I was born and we come here for our family tradition to start the holidays.'”

Dolin says some of her favorite parts of the parade include seeing all the dancers and she loves seeing all the balloons.

Dolin comes with her dad, mom and brother. She says coming to the parade makes her feel like Christmas has really begun.