Restaurant restrictions ease in Virginia on Monday night

Restaurants in Virginia will be able to serve alcohol later, beginning on March 1, 2021.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Some restrictions in Virginia will be lifted tonight, allowing restaurants to serve alcohol until midnight.

Starting March 1st, Governor Northam will ease coronavirus restrictions, including lifting the statewide curfew, expanding alcohol sales, and the number of people allowed at outdoor gatherings.

The new cutoff is two hours later than the previous curfew. The change is “exciting” for Donna Shore, Operations Manager at Lena’s Woodfired Pizza & Tap in Alexandria. She says the longer hours will allow for more reservations during their peak time slots.

“We make the majority of our money between the eight o’clock to eleven o’clock hour, so having to pull somebody’s drink out of their hand at 10 p.m. has not gone over well with our guests,” said Shore.” I think the guests are going to be extremely happy to be able to dine with us.”

Governor Northam says the change comes after declining hospitalizations and rising vaccination rates in the state.