Restaurant featuring 1,400 board games opens Thursday in Manassas (InsideNoVA)

The Crossroads Tabletop Tavern in downtown Manassas (Courtesy of InsideNoVA/Emily Side)

MANASSAS, Va. - Every room in the new Crossroads Tabletop Tavern in downtown Manassas is named after a room in Clue. In the “The Library,” John Hornberger has transformed the downstairs bar into a wall you could spend hours looking at.

There are 1,400 board games for customers to play and other games they can buy at a new restaurant opening at 9412 Main St. at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug 30.

Find the full story at InsideNoVA.com.