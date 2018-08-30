Restaurant featuring 1,400 board games opens Thursday in Manassas (InsideNoVA)

Virginia

Posted: Aug 30, 2018

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 12:54 PM EDT

MANASSAS, Va. - Every room in the new Crossroads Tabletop Tavern in downtown Manassas is named after a room in Clue. In the “The Library,” John Hornberger has transformed the downstairs bar into a wall you could spend hours looking at.

There are 1,400 board games for customers to play and other games they can buy at a new restaurant opening at 9412 Main St. at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug 30.

