Residents voice concerns about proposed residential project

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– Crooked Run West LLC is looking to build a residential neighborhood right next to the Crooked Run shopping center.

“As the developer has owned the property, the landscape for commercial development has changed in his mind and he has approached the county to rezone the property almost exclusively to residential to include approximately 1,000 residences,” said Warren County resident Gregory Harold.

A major concern is the increase of children into the area and the overcrowding of A.S. Rhodes Elementary School.

“There was a concern about the expansion of the school or actually needing an entirely new school. So when we’re talking about needing a new school, obviously those costs are going to fall on the taxpayer,” said Harold.

The project was first denied by the Warren County Planning Commission and has now been brought to the board of supervisors.

“I don’t think the proposed area for development is a good area. It’s designated for commercial and I think it needs to stay commercial,” said Warren County resident Cheryl Cullers.

Citizens say the proposed site is 97 acres and they plan to use about 90 of those acres for residential space.

“I don’t think it’s going to be good for the taxpayers. I think it’s going to cost us more in the long run than we’ll ever get out of it in tax revenue,” said Cullers.

The board held one work session where they discussed the project and they plan to make their final decision during a regularly scheduled meeting.