Residents surprised by removal of large tree in Downtown Herndon

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Many Herndon residents were shocked to see an old tree removed from Center Street and Elden Street in Downtown Herndon.

Herndon Town Manager Bill Ashton addressed the public’s concerns during a Town Council meeting, explaining it had to be removed due to sight-distance issues it caused in an intersection.

Ashton said the removal has been in the works since 2015 when the Town Council approved a project to add a signal to the intersection, ADA-compliant sidewalks, crosswalks and storm-water drainage systems.

He said six years ago, the Council stated there was a sight-distance issue caused by the vegetation near the road, including the tree. Ashton emphasized how it has become a dangerous area, worsened by pedestrian traffic, school bus and Fairfax Connector traffic.

“This wasn’t a quick decision, to do this. Again, this all began on May 19, 2015, when the town council at the time was presented with design options on how to correct those deficiencies in that intersection,” Ashton said during the meeting.

When the Town Council met in 2015, 12 members attended and eight voted for the project that ultimately set out to remove the tree.

Ashton said they are waiting on an additional storm water pipe to arrive to officially start the project.