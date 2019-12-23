Residents participate in “Paint one, Give One” to benefit those in need

Christmas is about children and the spirit of Christmas, and that excitement that they get

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– This isn’t your regular resort and spa, behind the doors of Lansdowne, children, and parents are painting ornaments and stuffing bears to benefit the Inova Children’s Hospital Child Life Foundation.

“We’re doing buy one give one in our ornaments as well as our bears so all of our children today are buying a bear and stuffing.,” said Melissa Kraus, Recreation Sales Manager at Lansdowne. “A bear which then will go to the children’s hospital and benefit that maybe didn’t get something for Christmas.”

Stuffing, paint, and helping hands are just some of the tools in making this project successful.

“Christmas is about children and the spirit of Christmas, and that excitement that they get. So being able to give them something they can take home and cherish and think about forever was something really high on our list” said Kraus.

Over 150 bears have been sent to Inova Children’s Hospital.