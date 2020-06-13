Residents discuss concerns to Arlington County Board related to law enforcement

There is no doubt that the death of George Floyd has sparked a movement, but you know we've had lots of moments where people have been sparked, but we want something to happen different from this movement

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Protests continue nationwide for the murder of George Floyd, and Arlington residents are holding police officers accountable for change.

Yolande Kwinana, Public Comment Speaker said,

“Arlington County Police officers need to be wearing body cameras at all times, and establish effective policies governing their use as well as penalties for individual officers who turn off their camera.”

According to Arlington County Board Member Katie Cristol, a body worn camera program was just implemented Tuesday, and the use of force policies is up as of June 13th.



“Important to note our use of force policies and all of our police policies have always been available, but we’ve heard comments from the community that people would like to be able to see them organized” said Cristol.

Many public comment speakers joined the line to express concerns, and another topic discussed was properly training law enforcement on how to handle mental health crisis.

Austin Hall, Public Comment Speaker said,

“We shouldn’t be using police for our health crisis. We shouldn’t send them if we were having a heart attack, why are we sending them for someone who is in mental distress? They have law enforcement tools they’re trained from day one to enforce laws with guns, tasers, handcuffs, and batons.”

Residents urge the board to look into cutting the police budget and invest in others ways to help the community. Christian Dorsey, Arlington County Board member said he’s not asking for patience he wants sustained engagement.



“There is no doubt that the death of George Floyd has sparked a movement, but you know we’ve had lots of moments where people have been sparked, but we want something to happen different from this movement” said Dorsey.