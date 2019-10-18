Researchers discuss AI and what it means for the future

In this project we're trying to identify unknown people in photographs from 150 years ago in the civil war era

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help us mimic human behavior to make complicated decisions and solve world problems.

Researchers Sylvester Johnson and Kurt Luther came to Virginia Tech innovation campus, discussing how it’s changing the way we live and work. Luther developed a free software program that uses crowdsourcing to identify faces in photos.

“In this project, we’re trying to identify unknown people in photographs from 150 years ago in the civil war era,” Luther said.

Artificial Intelligence is designed to make decisions but according to Johnson, there are a lot of justified concerns about the uses of AI that are designed by people.

Although we use AI every day just by simply using our laptops, GPS, cellphones, Alexa, Siri, and more, the effects it is having on the future will be ongoing.