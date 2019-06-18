Republicans renew call for hearing on Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax allegations

Virginia

by: ALAN SUDERMAN Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 3, 2019 file photo, Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax addresses the media during a news conference in his office at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Lawyers for Fairfax sent letters to prosecutors in three states asking them to open a criminal investigation into sexual assault allegations made against Fairfax. In copies of the letter obtained Wednesday, June 12 by news outlets, Fairfax’s lawyers asked district attorney’s offices in Virginia, Massachusetts and North Carolina to investigate “public and serious criminal” allegations made against Fairfax. He denied the allegations and said he’s confident any investigations would find no wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans are renewing their push to hold a legislative hearing into sexual assault allegations two women have made against the state’s Democratic lieutenant governor. Democrats quickly opposed the request and called it a political stunt.

GOP Del. Rob Bell sent a letter to Democrats on Monday saying an upcoming special legislative session on gun laws could double as an opportunity for a bipartisan hearing on Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax’s behavior. Two women earlier this year publicly accused Fairfax of sexual assault and said they want to testify before the legislature, but only if both parties participate.

Fairfax has denied any wrongdoing and said the allegations should be investigated by law enforcement officials.

House Minority Leader Del. Eileen Filler-Corn said Tuesday that Democrats would not participate in a “partisan sideshow.”

