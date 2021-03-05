Republican Party of Virginia rules out statewide convention at single venue after visit to Liberty University

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With just months before Virginia Republicans pick candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, the state party’s chairman said Friday a proposal to have a statewide convention at Liberty University would not work.

Members of the GOP State Central Committee opted for statewide convention as the party’s nominating process, approving a plan on Feb. 23 to host it at Liberty University in Lynchburg. The proposal called for convention delegates to cast their ballots for statewide candidates from their cars while parked in lots owned by Liberty.

The GOP’s convention plans appeared to surprise Liberty University, pushing the school to issue a statement denying an agreement had been reached. Those who backed a convention said no agreement was reached before the committee voted and stressed a site survey would need to be completed before any decision was finalized.

On Wednesday, a team conducted a survey and reported back its findings to Rich Anderson, the chair of the Republican Party of Virginia. Anderson sent a letter Friday to the committee and members of the party about what the team learned.

“Afterwards, the team concluded that a statewide convention of delegates on a single off-campus LU property is not feasible,” Anderson wrote. “The convergence of as many as 4,000 automobiles and 70 buses at a single venue makes that impossible.”

Anderson added the university’s senior vice president informed him on Feb. 24 about the possibility of having a convention satellite voting location in an off-campus parking area. There would need to be more discussion about the idea, Anderson wrote.

When reached for comment on the status of a potential agreement, a spokesman for Liberty University said Anderson’s letter was “an accurate description” of where things stand.

With the plan for one site to host a convention seemingly out the window, the party’s governing body will have a meeting next week to discuss options employing satellite locations across the commonwealth. This move would help quell some of the concerns from members who argued a convention in Lynchburg would make it harder for some delegates traveling far distances.

“To be frank, I and most Republicans are fatigued by this process. It is now time to put this business behind us, focus on our forthcoming convention, and get behind three winning candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General. That’s what Republicans across Virginia want us to do. Let’s do it,” the letter concluded.

Republicans vying to be Virginia’s next governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general received an apology last week from Anderson over the confusion. “The press release and the situation that precipitated it are troubling and follow the prolonged period of uncertainty that has been inflicted on your campaigns over the last three months by continual SCC infighting, division, and disagreement,” he wrote in a Feb. 24 email.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.