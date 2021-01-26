Reps Beyer, Malinowski to form Egyptian Human Rights Caucus

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2011 file photo, Egyptians pray and celebrate the fall of the regime of former President Hosni Mubarak, and to maintain pressure on the current military rulers, in Tahrir Square in downtown Cairo, Egypt. The 2011 uprising led to the quick ouster of autocrat Mubarak. A decade later, thousands are estimated to have fled abroad to escape a state, headed by President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, that is even more oppressive. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Representatives Don Beyer of Northern Virginia and Tom Malinowski of New Jersey are creating an Egyptian Human Rights Caucus. Monday was the 10th anniversary of Egypt’s pro-democracy uprising.

Thousands of people protested President Hosni Mubarak and his corrupt administration, which had ruled for 30 years. The demonstrations lasted 18 days and hundreds of people died. On February 11, Mubarak resigned.

The problems didn’t stop there, though; for many years, Beyer says he’s worked to extradite U.S. citizens who have been detained in Egypt, including the leader of one NGO (and one of Beyer’s constituents) who was imprisoned for almost two years. The Human Rights Watch reports current President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has locked up hundreds of political prisoners.

Egypt has been a U.S. ally since the Cold War. “But even good friends can’t look away when there are terrible human rights abuses,” Beyer said.

“We want to be the nation – the shining city on the hill, our so-called American exceptionalism – where everybody’s looking at us, not just as the biggest economy or the biggest military, but as the people that have the noblest values,” said Beyer. “That we in fact are heirs of the Enlightenment where every human being is important.”

The coalition will not have the force of law, but Beyer hopes it will put pressure on the U.S.’s economic, trade and military relations with Egypt to become “full partners.”