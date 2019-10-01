Reps. Beyer and Gianforte introduce bipartisan campaign to prevent suicide

The campaign will spread the word about the three-digit suicide lifeline phone number and to teach people how to talk to someone who may be suicidal.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Tuesday, Congressmen Don Beyer (D-Va.) and Greg Gianforte (R-Mt.) introduced their bipartisan campaign to prevent suicide; part of a three-part plan to prevent suicides and address the stigma that surrounds them.

This campaign will take place over radio, television, and social media to spread the word about the three-digit suicide lifeline phone number, 988, and to teach people — especially healthcare practitioners and teachers — how to talk to someone who may be suicidal.

“People that are thinking about suicide almost always want help and want somebody to keep them from doing it, and so if we can teach the American public the state of the art for dealing with potential suicidal people, hopefully we can save many, many lives,” said Beyer.

Part one of the plan was more suicide hotline funding. The second part, or the Suicide Barriers Act, funds netting and barriers on parking garages and bridges in local and state governments to reduce suicide attempts.