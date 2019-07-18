Report shows a decrease in crime in Prince William County

Report shows crime has steadily decreased over the last 15 years, they are seeing an increase in assaults against officers

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police released an annual crime report showing an overall decrease in crimes.

Each year the police department releases a crime report from the previous year. The list looks at all types of crime and calculates the rate of each and how it compares to past years. The study looks at the totality of crimes going back to within five to fifteen years.

From 2017 to 2018 crime has decreased, but officers are more impressed at the downward trend going all the way back to 2004. Police say it is a community effort.

“We are an important element in keeping Prince William County safe, but there is a lot of stakeholders and that is what it takes today. Everybody working together and marching on, and having the same goals to keep our community safe,” said Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard.

While the report was for the most part positive, there has been an increase in assaults against officers, which is something the department hopes decreases going forward.