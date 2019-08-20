Rep. Wexton visits NW Works, constituents with disabilities

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton visited Winchester and Frederick County Tuesday, touring facilities connected with the non-profit NW Works.

Wexton, who represents Virginia’s 10th district, met with NW Works’ leadership such as CEO Richard Kozlow, to understand how the organization is helping those with disabilities connect with local employers.

She also spoke with some of NW Works’ clients to discuss their needs and concerns for their future, such as affordable housing and maintaining employment. The congresswoman says she will remain an advocate for people with disabilities in Washington, adding that she wants to “make sure they can keep their benefits but still earn a paycheck.”

“I think that’s going to be really important, finding that right balance between making sure they have the supports they need but that they’re able to go out and work,” Wexton said.

The congresswoman followed up her tour with a visit to the Firefly Cafe, which NW Works operates.