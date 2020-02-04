Rep. Wexton visits Manassas Regional Airport as it works to replace traffic control tower

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — On Monday, Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) paid a visit to the Manassas Regional Airport as airport staff members appeal to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for a new air traffic control tower.

Airport Director Juan Rivera estimates a new tower would cost between $6.5 and $7.5 million. Congresswoman Wexton has been in communications with both the FAA and the House Committee on Transportation in an effort to prioritize the project.

“This airport plays a very important role in terms of training and location for a lot of our national security folks so I think it’s an important thing for us to take up on the federal level,” Wexton said.

The airport hopes the FAA will pay for the full cost of a new tower. Its second option is to come to a 20-year bond agreement between the FAA and the City of Manassas.

