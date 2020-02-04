Rep. Wexton visits Manassas Regional Airport as it works to replace traffic control tower

Congresswoman Wexton has been in communications with both the FAA and the House Committee on Transportation in an effort to prioritize the project.

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — On Monday, Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) paid a visit to the Manassas Regional Airport as airport staff members appeal to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for a new air traffic control tower.

Airport Director Juan Rivera estimates a new tower would cost between $6.5 and $7.5 million. Congresswoman Wexton has been in communications with both the FAA and the House Committee on Transportation in an effort to prioritize the project.

“This airport plays a very important role in terms of training and location for a lot of our national security folks so I think it’s an important thing for us to take up on the federal level,” Wexton said.

The airport hopes the FAA will pay for the full cost of a new tower. Its second option is to come to a 20-year bond agreement between the FAA and the City of Manassas.