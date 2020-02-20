Rep. Wexton visits Inova Loudoun for Heart Health Month

Cardiovascular disease is the leading killer in the United States, but the hospital is working to change that by increasing awareness about prevention and treatment options.

LANSDOWNE, Va. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton toured Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Heart and Vascular Institute’s Schaufeld Family Heart Center. Wexton contacted the hospital to learn more about how the center is treating patients as part of Heart Health Month.

“That’s our government officials’ role; is to ensure that this access to care, and the care within our communities, is readily available and that payment is never an obstacle,” said David Reich, director of Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Heart and Vascular Institute’s Schaufeld Family Heart Center.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading killer in the United States, but the hospital is working to change that by increasing awareness about prevention and treatment options.

“For one thing we need to make sure that everybody is trained up in CPR; that’s something that can save lives and is sadly needed throughout the community,” Wexton said.

By coincidence, Wexton ran into a constituent of hers who was being treated at the heart center on Wednesday. The patient was undergoing cancer treatment and didn’t have the chance to renew her driver’s license at the DMV. The Wexton team worked with the DMV to arrange an appointment for her between her chemotherapy treatments.