Rep. Wexton encourages Virginians to donate blood during COVID-19 pandemic

STERLING, Va. (WDVM)– Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton donated blood at the Inova Dulles Donor Center.

Wexton came to Inova Dulles Donor Center to encourage and raise awareness for not only residents but all Virginians who are able to donate blood to ds so during this pandemic with the majority of places now being shut down. Wexton said although COVID-19 is spreading, cancer patients, those with blood disorders and trauma victims still need blood transfusions.

Jennifer Wexton, Congresswoman (VA-10) said

“It’s perfectly safe to donate blood. The FDA has made that very clear but one of the casualties of the Coronavirus pandemic is our nations blood supply its critically low right now and so those who give should really consider giving.”

Wexton said she will continue to donate blood during this pandemic every 57 days.