Rep. Wexton addresses gun violence prevention at town hall meeting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — U.S. Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) hosted a congressional town hall meeting Saturday and updated Fairfax County residents about the progress she’s made towards gun violence prevention.

Parents and community members gathered at Colvin Run Elementary school and were informed about the latest work Wexton has done towards H.R.8, a bipartisan act which would require background checks before individuals can purchase guns.

The Moms Demand Action organization has been working alongside the Congresswoman to bring the conversation about gun violence prevention to the forefront.

“She [Congresswoman Wexton] did mention all the work that we accomplished for H.R.8 specifically,” said Jen Monago, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action. “We’re really proud of that bill coming out of the House and were just hoping that now that its in the Senate’s hands we hope that actually traction gets started on that end, so that we can actually have a bill and a law passed.”

Although H.R.8 was passed by the House earlier this year, Wexton prioritized advocating for the bill to become a law during her August recess.