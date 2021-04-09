Rep. Jennifer Wexton tours vaccination clinic at LFCC

MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton visited the Lord Fairfax Community College Middletown Campus vaccination clinic in partnership with Rotz Pharmacy.

Representative Wexton toured the community clinic, which is run in part by nursing students from LFCC. The clinic opened in partnership with the pharmacy in March as a means to provide people with more access to shots.

“I’ve got to say I’m really impressed you know it runs exceedingly smoothly they’ve got it down to a system here and the nursing students are moving everybody along and making sure everybody gets their vaccinations as efficiently as possible,” said Representative Wexton.

Representative Wexton has toured several other vaccination clinics in the 10th district.