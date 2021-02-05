Rep. Jennifer Wexton introduces bill to expand funding for childhood cancer

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton recently introduced her first bill in her second term to expand funding for childhood cancer.

The bill is in honor of Gabriella Miller, who was diagnosed with an inoperable form of brain cancer and passed away in 2013 at 10 years old. Wexton’s bill aims to provide a new source of funding for the National Institute of Health to give scientists and researchers greater resources in the fight against childhood cancer and rare diseases.

Wexton said, “There are millions of kids across the nation that depend on this development of new treatments and cures, and unfortunately childhood cancer and rare disease research funding is at a historic low, and COVID has hit them hard because a lot of the charitable contributions that they have historically gotten have really dried up. … This State funding source will go along way in creating those treatments and those cures.”

Wexton said the bill introduced would redirect penalties levied against pharmaceutical, cosmetic, supplement, and medical device companies by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for violating the Foreign Corrupt Practice Act to the Kids First program, according to Congressional officials.

Wexton has been working side by side with Gabriella’s mother Ellyn Miller to introduce the bill. Gabriella would have been 19 this year, and Wexton remembers her infamous quote at the age of 9: “Talk is BS, we need action.”