Rep. Jennifer Wexton hosts health experts to answer questions concerning COVID-19

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton held a virtual town hall with local health experts to answer the community”s questions about COVID-19 relief.

Wexton, along with clinical expert at Inova Health System Dr. Stephen Motew, not only discussed the virus and the expansion of testing, but answered questions about the pending legislation the house just passed, the “Heroes Act”. The Heroes Act provides Virginia’s government and local communities with funding to cover and protect the jobs of essential workers.

Motew, Chief of Clinical Enterprise at Inova Health System said, “We have had the ability to test over 25,000 individuals both in patient and in our respiratory cure clinics, along with outpatient sites scattered throughout our area. Such as clinics at Dulles South and Ashburn healthplex. We want to evaluate individuals who are at risk of respiratory disease.”

Wexton said she will continue to work to prevent the current economic recession from falling into a depression due to COVID-19.

