Rep. Jennifer Wexton announces bipartisan Congressional Agritourism Caucus

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Representative Jennifer Wexton of Virginia’s 10th district announced this week that she and Representative David Rouzer of North Carolina have created a bipartisan Congressional Agritourism Caucus to support the agritourism industry.

Agritourism is a commercial enterprise that attracts tourists to areas that are used primarily for agricultural purposes.

Wexton’s district is home to 230 agritourism businesses, which are often family-owned. “They’re all working as a team,” said Wexton. “Sharing expertise; sharing materials; sometimes sharing equipment; because they all want to make sure that everyone succeeds.”

On Thursday, she visited several businesses in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties, including a brewery and winery and a locally sourced market, called Roots 657.

“We want to be able to contribute to the conversation because there’s probably other areas out there that can benefit from the things that are working well for us,” said Rich Rosendale, chef and partner at Roots 657. “If we can share that with other people, I think that’s a win-win.”

According to the Census of Agriculture, agritourism-related income nationwide increased by 370 percent from 2002 to 2017 to 949 million dollars.