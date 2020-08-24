Rep. Beyers proposes legislation that could replace Arlington County’s logo

“Part of the reckoning with the history of racism and slavery in America and in our own community has been a reexamination of public symbols"

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) is planning to propose legislation that would remove Robert E. Lee’s name from Arlington’s house.

Last month Arlington NAAP spoke out against Arlington’s logo and seal to be redesigned calling it divisive and racist. According to Beyer, he agrees it’s time to drop Lee from the official name of the house from which Arlington county gets its name, logo, and seal.

“Part of the reckoning with the history of racism and slavery in America and in our own community has been a reexamination of public symbols,” said Beyer.

Beyer’s push to remove the name in the midst of a series of proposed renamings was brought about by the national racial reckoning that followed George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police.