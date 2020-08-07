Renters in Virginia will not be evicted until September 7th

Video above: Gov. Northam discusses housing support in Virginia on June 25, 2020.

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam says the Virginia Supreme Court has granted his request for a statewide eviction moratorium through September 7.

This means landlords will not be able to evict tenants for being unable to pay rent until September 7, unless the date is further extended. The original moratorium expired two months ago, and courts in the commonwealth were able to continue hearing eviction cases as of June 29.

“As the ongoing Congressional stalemate leaves Virginians without federal housing protection, this is a critical step towards keeping families safely in their homes,” said Northam.

