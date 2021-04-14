Renovated greenhouse teaches Prince William County students about agriculture

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Brentsville High School students are getting their hands dirty in a brand new greenhouse that provides students with real-world education about agriculture.

Students at the high school in Prince William County are able to take horticultural, landscaping, and turf management courses.

The newly renovated greenhouse was years in the making. It’s equipped with state-of-the-art technology, such as automated shade screens, fans, and a temperature-controlled weather station.

The program allows students to learn about the industry, from landscaping to agriculture jobs in the Northern Virginia area.



“Our greenhouse was in disrepair and with some high winds in the last few years, it was coming apart,” said Kat Meints, Principal at Brentsville High School. “The new greenhouse is really giving students a lot of hands-on opportunities. Our new greenhouse has temperature controls that are computerized and all sorts of things that they would see in the actual real world.”

Just like a classroom, the greenhouse is adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines, requiring masks and distancing.