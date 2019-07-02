Religion instructor sentenced for sexual conduct with minor student

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — An Alexandria man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for engaging in sexual conduct with a minor.

According to court documents, Seitu Kokayi, 30 worked as a content developer at the University of Maryland University College campus and was a Quran instructor at a mosque in Washington, D.C. from 2009 until his arrest in August 2018.

Kokayi and a 15-year-old student communicated by phone on 256 occasions for over 32 hours. They also had 43 facetime sessions where they engaged in sexually explicit conversations. Kokayi enticed the child to engage in sexual acts over facetime exposing himself on multiple occasions. Court records also show that Kokayi promoted support for the Islamic State and other violent activity by sending videos and other jihadist propaganda to his students, family members and friends.