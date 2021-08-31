Reinstatement of Loudoun County teacher following suspension over transgender student policy upheld by Virginia Supreme Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Supreme Court ruled on Monday that Leesburg Elementary School teacher Byron “Tanner” Cross was wrongly suspended after Cross said at a school board meeting he would not refer to transgender students by their chosen names or pronouns.

The school board’s policy, which allows gender-expansive or transgender students to use their chosen name and gender pronouns in school, is being challenged by Cross and two other faculty members — Loudoun County High School history teacher Monical Gill and Smart’s Mill Middle School English teacher Kim Wright.

The Supreme Court’s order affirmed a previous ruling by a lower court in June that reinstated Cross.

Cross reportedly told the school board, “I love all of my students but I will never lie to them regardless of the consequences. I’m a teacher but I serve God first and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it’s against my religion. It’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child and it’s sinning against our God.”

