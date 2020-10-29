Registered sex offender arrested for illegally accessing high schooler’s Snapchat accounts

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A registered sex offender has been arrested for accessing local high schooler’s Snapchat accounts and threatening to expose their sensitive photos and videos.

Christopher Martin. Courtesy: FCPD

Christopher Martin, a 33-year-old from Lorton, Virginia, allegedly used a fake Snapchat account to send messages to students from South County and West Springfield High Schools.

An investigation conducted by the Fairfax County Police Department found that Martin posed as a Snapchat representative and lured the victims into providing him with their login information.

Martin is currently being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond. Detectives are asking anyone with information or anyone who may have been contacted by username “pviexposed” to contact the Major Crimes Bureau, 703-246-7800.