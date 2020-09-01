Regional airports in WV and VA to receive funding from the FAA

WASHINGTON (WVNS) — More than $1.2 billion in federal funding is coming to regional airports across the country. There are 405 locations in 50 states and six U.S. territories splitting the airport safety and infrastructure grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Locally, the Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg, WV is getting $768,072. They will use the money to buy snow removal equipment and the rehabilitate the runway. In Virginia, Tazewell County Airport in Richlands will receive $148,000. That will be used to reconstruct runway lighting.

Other grants for regional airports in Virginia and West Virginia are as follows:

$1,289,417 for Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport in Blacksburg to extend the runway.

$606,412 for Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport to improve the terminal building, reconstruct airfield guidance signs, and reconstruct runway and taxiway lighting.

$12,272,026 for Washington Dulles International Airport to reconstruct a runway.

$4,065,070 for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport to reconstruct airfield guidance signs and reconstruct runway and taxiway lighting.

$874,036 for Morgantown Municipal Airport to extend the runway.

$1,165,404 for Grant County Airport in Petersburg to construct a taxiway and a new building.

