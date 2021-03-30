Regal theaters soon re-open

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Several regal movie theaters are starting to open their doors again, including the Regal Springfield Town Center.
The theater chain is opening up in D.C, Maryland, and Virginia starting April 16th, with a limited capacity of 25% to 50%. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, movie lovers shifted from the theater seats to their couches, but one resident expresses her excitement about returning to watch the big screen.
Semaj Smith, Resident said, “Just the whole experience of the theater, it’s completely different than watching at home. I’m excited to get back in there.”
In May, more locations in Virginia will re-open.
May 14, 2021
- Alexandria – Regal Kingstowne ScreenX & RPX
- Charlottesville – Regal Stonefield & IMAX
- Midlothian – Regal Commonwealth Center & IMAX
- Richmond – Regal Short Pump & IMAX
- Richmond – Regal Southpark Mall
- Richmond – Regal Westchester Commons
- Roanoke – Regal River Ridge
- Sterling – Regal Dulles Town Center
May 21, 2021
- Arlington – Regal Ballston Quarter
- Ashburn – Regal Fox 4DX & IMAX
- Christianburg – Regal New River Valley & RPX
- Culpeper – Regal Culpeper
- Fairfax – Regal Fairfax Towne Center
- Fredericksburg – Regal Fredericksburg
- Glen Allen – Regal Virginia Center
- Harrisonburg – Regal Harrisonburg
- Manassas – Regal Manassas & IMAX
- Newport News – Regal Kiln Creek
- Norfolk – Regal Macarthur Center & RPX
- Norfolk – Regal Columbus
- Norfolk – Regal Greenbrier
- Richmond – Regal West Tower Cinemas
- Roanoke – Regal Valley View Grande
- Suffolk – Regal Harbour View Grande
- Virginia Beach – Regal Strawbridge Marketplace
- Williamsburg – Regal New Town