Regal theaters soon re-open

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Several regal movie theaters are starting to open their doors again, including the Regal Springfield Town Center.

The theater chain is opening up in D.C, Maryland, and Virginia starting April 16th, with a limited capacity of 25% to 50%. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, movie lovers shifted from the theater seats to their couches, but one resident expresses her excitement about returning to watch the big screen.

Semaj Smith, Resident said, “Just the whole experience of the theater, it’s completely different than watching at home. I’m excited to get back in there.”

In May, more locations in Virginia will re-open.

May 14, 2021

Alexandria – Regal Kingstowne ScreenX & RPX

Charlottesville – Regal Stonefield & IMAX

Midlothian – Regal Commonwealth Center & IMAX

Richmond – Regal Short Pump & IMAX

Richmond – Regal Southpark Mall

Richmond – Regal Westchester Commons

Roanoke – Regal River Ridge

Sterling – Regal Dulles Town Center

May 21, 2021