Regal Cinemas closes theaters nationwide, including nine in NOVA

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — On Monday, Regal Cinemas, owned by Cineworld, announced all of its theaters nationwide will “temporarily” close. All 536 locations will close on Thursday, including nine locations in Northern Virginia.

Regal Cinemas stated, “In response to an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape and sustained key market closures, Regal will suspend operations at all theatres at close of business on Thursday, October 8, 2020 until further notice.”

Cineworld CEO, Mooky Greidinger stated, “This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings in all of our markets – including meeting, and often exceeding, local health and safety guidelines in our theatres and working constructively with regulators and industry bodies to restore public confidence in our industry.”

Regal Cinemas did not announce when movie theaters will reopen.