Refugee students from North Korea visit Chantilly High School

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Three refugee students from North Korea came to the States to speak to over 100 students from Chantilly High School to not only discuss their cultural background, but to tell their stories.

” I’m learning so much about this country on this trip and I’m enjoying learning more about the culture,” said refugee student, Gwangeun Jo .

Jo is one of the three refugee students who overcame many hardships when he was younger. His mother was sold to his father at an early age and he grew up not knowing his true identity until he was 15. His mother found a school in Busan South Korea filled with young Korean kids who were born in North Korea families.

“At other schools I learned Korean and learned more about my family and North Korean refugee’s and began to understand more fully the issues we face,” said Gwangeun Jo.

Jo, Helen, and Choi’s visit to the high school came about when Chantilly’s school principal Dr. Poole visited Jangdaehyn school, met the students, and was heavily impacted by them.

One of the refugee students said school was difficult for her because the focus was always on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“I spent a lot of my time in school learning and memorizing things about ducking family. The others subjects we learned we learned were history math, literature, and science but we didn’t even learn about the economy. This made it hard for me when I eventually made it to South Korea because I have never learned about these things,” said Helen.

The students from North Korea want American students to know that they should appreciate the freedom they have here today.