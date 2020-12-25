Refugee Doll Project aims to teach kids about inclusion and diversity

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–Handley Regional Library System is teaching kids about refugees through a doll project.
The Refugee Doll Project is a traveling exhibit and features several dolls depicting refugees from the Islamic World, Central America, and Africa. The project’s goal is to teach kids about inclusion and other cultures.
Books and other learning materials accompany the project to help provide further background and understanding about refugees.
Many of the dolls featured in the project represent refugee communities in Virginia.
