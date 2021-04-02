Redevelopment of Innovation Station will be one of the largest projects in DC area

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — The redevelopment of the innovation station is about to become one of the biggest projects in the D.C region.

“Rivana at Innovation Station” will be a mixed-use development near the innovation center metro station, composed of 4.4 million square feet. This project will create a network of public spaces, restaurants, and retail, attracting more tourism to the area. Officials said this matches Loudoun County’s comprehensive plan which calls for creating walkable, urban environments around Silver Line Metro stations. It will also be marketed as attractive to big-name corporate tenants, because of its proximity to Dulles Airport and high visibility from the Dulles Toll Road.

Buddy Rizer, Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director said, “We wanted to be able to have the amenities of a high-class living opportunity plus great class an office, and the opportunity to have the amenities like shopping, concert venues, and parks right there. I think that really brings a different kind of person than we’ve been able to attract in Loudoun County in the past.”

Rizer also said, “This is a chance to deliver a more humanized environment that reflects who Loudoun is now and where we are going.”

Rizer said this will bring in more tax revenue along with maximizing development around the metro, creating a win for taxpayers. The final stages of the development are expected to complete in 2027.