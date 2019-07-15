Recycling program holds on in Frederick County, but uncertainty remains

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — After receiving notice that the recycling facility used by Frederick County, Va. would no longer take products past August, county officials have found a temporary solution.

County officials manged to work out a deal with the local recycling facility, Southern Scrap, but say the contract will only last until December of 2019.

The short-term solution will cost approximately $80 per ton of cardboard and mixed paper, but that cost is not expected to impact residents directly. Rather, the county will absorb the costs.

Cardboard, paper, and metal cans will still be accepted, however plastics will not accepted after August 13. Officials ask residents to do their part to assist the program.

“Residents have a lot of control. The first things they need to do is be better consumers,” said Solid Waste Manager Gloria Puffinburger. “Think about that item that you have in your hand, and when it’s empty, do I have a place for it? And if it’s not to be re-used or you don’t have a place for it in your recycling program because that item isn’t accepted, well then maybe look at something else.”

Officials are continuing to search for additional long-term options for the program, including the possibility of establishing a local facility to handle plastics. New recycling vendors outside of the Shenandoah Valley are also being considered.