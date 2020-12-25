Recycling do’s and don’ts this holiday season

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — After gifts are opened and the tree is ready to be taken down, keep in mind what can and can’t be recycled. If you live in Fairfax County, the recycling center has some reminders.

“As far as recycling goes, good things to remember this is we don’t really want tissue paper or gift bags. No tanglers like ribbons or Christmas lights, cords, they’re not recyclable at all,” said Charlie Forbes from Fairfax County Solid Waste.

In addition, here are some year-round reminders when recycling in Fairfax County.

Place all recyclable materials in the blue recycling cart.

Rinse and remove any remaining food or liquid contents from your recyclables.

It is important to recycle as much as possible, however, some items go in the trash, including broken household goods

NO glass, NO plastic bags, NO takeout containers, NO diapers, NO pizza boxes, NO Styrofoam, NO packaging peanuts, NO Clamshell containers either Styrofoam™ or clear plastic

Un-bagged in the cart – NO need to collect your recyclables using plastic bags. This makes it harder to process. Place recyclables loose in the cart! Recycle plastic bags at the grocery store.

There will not be trash and recycling pick up on Christmas day for residents who typically have service on Friday. Workers will collect on Saturday and the county advises residents to have their trash outside early.

