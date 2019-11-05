RECORD: Inova Loudoun’s cardiac rehab team cares for 1,000 patients in one month

Because of its impressive growth, the program will soon be heading into a bigger, brand new space.

LANSDOWNE, Va. (WDVM) — According to Inova Loudoun Hospital, people who have a pulmonary diagnosis or have experienced a cardiac event live longer if they participate in cardiac rehab.

Clinicians use exercise, education, and nutrition to prevent another cardiac event from happening and to give their patients better quality of life.

As of October 2019, the Loudoun community certainly agrees: Inova Loudoun’s cardiac and pulmonary rehab team saw 1,000 patients last month (almost tripling their average in 2015 of about 400 patients a month).

Their 1,000th patient started cardiac rehab in 2017 after he was diagnosed with heart failure. The patient eventually left the program. Wendy Johnson, manager of Inova Loudoun’s cardiac rehab team, says that’s when his health declined. He received a heart transplant in August of this year and re-joined for cardiac rehab in October.

“Post-transplant, he’s now exercising more aggressively, he’s working on his nutrition to support his transplant and support his long term heart health,” said Johnson.

Because of its impressive growth, the program will be moving into the newly-constructed portion of the hospital, known as “the tower,” in July of 2020; tripling its square footage and allowing its clinicians to see even more patients.