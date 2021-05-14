Recent thefts at a Reston community garden causes frustration, one gardener loses over $1,000

RESTON, Va. (WDVM)– Recent thefts at a community garden has left gardeners angry. One gardener says she has lost over $1,000 over the last two years.

Lizbeth Opiola, Gardner said, “It’s not just the loss of product, it’s the loss of time, it’s the loss of sleep and everything else. It really does affect us. I’m a multi-generational gardener so it’s in my family, it’s what I love to do but it hasn’t been peaceful over the last two years.”

As a result of the recent thefts, Opiola said it’s not just her gardening plot but its many others. Fairfax County Police is increasing its presence in the area overnight to deter further thefts and break-ins.

The motive behind the thefts still remains unclear. Opiola said it’s been a reoccurring theme that the thefts happen on Thursday nights.

Reston Association CEO wrote in a statement, “Gardeners give their time and energy to help us manage these facilities and they get immense personal satisfaction out of growing their own plants and vegetables. We want residents of all ages to feel they can pursue this wonderful hobby in a safe and secure manner.”

FCPD is continuing to investigate and follow up on the reported thefts and encourages community members to report any suspicious activity they see in the garden’s vicinity.