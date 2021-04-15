Reagan National Airport to unveil 14-gate concourse on April 20

The Airports Authority and American Airlines previewed their new, 14-gate concourse on Thursday ahead of the official opening next week.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Reagan National was designed to serve 15 million passengers a year, but the airport has seen record numbers in recent years. In 2019, 23 million passengers traveled through the airport. To address the overcrowding, passengers traveling by American Airlines have accessed their planes by bus. Starting April 20, that won’t be necessary.

The Airports Authority and American Airlines previewed their new, 14-gate concourse on Thursday ahead of the official opening next week. The new concourse will eventually house shops and restaurants.

“The coordination and the teamwork have been outstanding and these are the results,” said Paul Malandrino, vice president and manager of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The new concourse is part of Reagan National’s $1 billion Project Journey. Malandrino says the project is aimed at making customers more comfortable — not at increasing passenger capacity.

This summer, Reagan National will unveil two new security checkpoints to expand capacity. “People will go through screening at one of those two screening checkpoints and once they get through screening they can go wherever they want to go,” Malandrino said. That includes access to shopping, dining and seating options.