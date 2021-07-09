“Re-Employing Virginians (REV) Initiative” to help residents return to workforce

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County is helping residents who lost their jobs due to the pandemic train for employment in a high-demand field with the Re-Employing Virginians (REV) Initiative.

This opportunity is only open for people living in Virginia that meet the following two qualifications:

You lost your job due to the pandemic and received some sort of unemployment benefit on or after august first of last year. You were laid off from a full-time position because of COVID-19 and now you’re working a part-time job of 20 hours or less, earning less than $15 an hour.

Uyen Tran, REV Intake Special, says this initiative can help residents improve skills for returning to employment.

“The REV program is focused on those whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 and gives you the opportunity to upgrade your skills through free workforce training to become more employable and to get back into the workforce,” said Tran.

For training specifically in a high-demand field, you must apply by Friday, Nov. 19 to be eligible.

