Rattlesnake found in Alexandria has been ‘apprehended’

The snake found at the 400 block of Gibbon St. in Alexandria. (Courtesy: AWLA)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Timber rattlesnakes typically live in the mountains, but one found its way to a residential neighborhood in Alexandria.

On June 13, the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria’s Animal Services team answered an unusual call — a rattlesnake, found in old town at the 400 block of Gibbon St.

Officers apprehended the snake, at the advice of the Department of Wildlife Resources, and the reptile is now being held at a wildlife facility.

Rattlesnakes are rare, says the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, but not impossible for them to live in our climate.

Tony Rankin, Chief of Animal Services at the AWLA, says it is unknown how the snake ended up in Alexandria.

“That is a big mystery, we aren’t really sure. It is possible that it washed in from some of the heavy rainfalls that we’ve gotten over the last few days before we found the snake. Hopefully, we don’t have anyone out there that’s trying to try to make a pet out of an animal like this,” said Rankin.

Although rattlesnakes are rare in Northern Virginia, officials say residents should avoid venomous snakes and call animal services for assistance.

According to the AWLA, timber rattlesnakes are an endangered species, and will avoid contact with humans in most situations.