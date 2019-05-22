Randolph-Macon students advance in coding competition

After weeks of hard work, the young engineers at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Virginia are seeing success.

The school’s new engineering club, formed back in February, made it into the semi-finals of a Texas instrument coding competition.

The club, founded by freshman Ethan Park and science teacher Dr. Anthony Maranto, actually entered two teams of three students each, and both teams made it into the semi-final round, with just eight other teams from across the country joining them.

“We were surprised. We didn’t think we would make it in actually,” said freshman club member Masaru Mori. “There were 94 teams that passed the second stage so we didn’t think we’d pass the third one.”

All of the teams this year are using Texas Instruments equipment to code food-related projects, which the students were tasked with designing, creating, and coding.

Mori is on the Neptune Aeternum team with fellow freshman Justin Meng and Sean Waddell. The team built an aquaponic system, using an aquarium set-up to water tomato plants, and using code the students wrote to regulate the temperature of the water and the amount of light the plants receive.

Meanwhile, Robo-tastic, the second team comprised of Park, freshman Amy Lin, and sophomore Maxwell Yang, designed a fresh food storage unit designed to maximize the shelf-life of fruits and vegetables by regulating both the temperature and humidity level within the storage unit.

Although the finalists won’t be selected until June 7, but the students need to finish their final video presentations on their projects by Thursday because it’s their last day of school.

If the teams are selected as finalists, their videos will be made public, allowing viewers to choose which team is victorious.