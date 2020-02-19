Reagan National Airport FAA tower resumes after evacuation

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Reagan National Airport was at a stand-still Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration, FAA, tower sprinkler alarm system was activated.

According to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, the call came in just before 11 a.m. Airport Authority Fire and Rescue operations assisted in the safe evacuation of air traffic controllers.

Airplanes coming in and out were held up about 30 minutes.

Controllers were able to return to normal operations around 11:30 a.m.

