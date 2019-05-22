Rabid raccoon attack in Shenandoah County

Photo: Pixabay

WINCHESTER, Va. — A raccoon that tested positive for rabies attacked someone in the area of Georgetown Road west of Mount Jackson in Shenandoah County on Saturday, the Lord Fairfax Health District said. It was euthanized.

"While this raccoon no longer poses a threat, any people or domestic animals that came in contact with a raccoon in that area between May 8 and 18 should receive a medical evaluation immediately,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene.

The Health Department strongly advises that people take the following steps to prevent families and pets from rabies exposure:

Never approach or touch wild animals, especially any raccoon, fox, skunk, or bat, particularly if it is behaving oddly or if it is seen in the daylight. These animals are the main carriers of rabies in the eastern United States.

Avoid stray cats and dogs. Feral or unknown cats and dogs may also carry rabies. Report bites or scratches from these animals to your physician or the Health Department.

Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies (even if they don't go outdoors) and keep their shots up to date.

Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs. Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.

Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.

If one of your domestic animals is bitten or otherwise interacts with a wild animal, notify the local Health Department and animal control officer at once.

If you are bitten, scratched, or licked by any of these animals, seek medical attention immediately. Rabies is fatal to both animals and humans once symptoms begin, but it can be prevented in humans if they receive vaccine and medication soon after exposure.

Finally, if in doubt, or if you have a question, call the Shenandoah County Health Department at 540-459-3733.

Additional information on rabies is available from the Virginia Department of Health.