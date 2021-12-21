PWCS superintendent announces new vision for 2022

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — LaTanya McDade, superintendent at Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS), announced a new “ambitious vision” that will be launching in 2022 — Vision 2025 Launching Thriving Futures.

McDade shared her final letter of the calendar year with students, staff and other members of the community, outlining her first 100 days in the position. She said that she visited all 100 schools and facilities as well as visited Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax.

She shared the four pillars of her strategic plan; ensuring every student graduates on time with “the knowledge, skills, and habits of mind to create a thriving future for themselves and their communities.”

Her first commitment will make it a priority, to make sure every student has an equal opportunity at succeeding in their education. She said that “this is the heart of our plan,” aiming to find ways to measure success.

Secondly, McDade wants to ensure the community of PWCS that students will have “environments that are inclusive, safe, and supportive, not just physically, but also socially and emotionally.”

Next on the list of priorities for McDade is to improve communication with families and the community. She aims to partner with local businesses, trade unions and organizations to help students achieve career goals.

Lastly, McDade wants to make sure all the schools and the Division are all on the same page. McDade said, “We are most effective as a singular ‘school system’ versus a ‘system of schools.'”

You can read the full initiative here.